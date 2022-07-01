SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 268,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,225,263 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.78.

Several research firms recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 91,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.