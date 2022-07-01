Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. It operates through Fishery Development, HU Plantation, Organic Fertilizer and Bread Grass, and Cattle Farm Development divisions. The Fishery Development division provides engineering, technology, and consulting services for fishery farms management, technology transfers, and seafood sales and marketing.

