SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,478,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,188. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SinglePoint had a negative return on equity of 1,922.60% and a negative net margin of 286.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

