Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.