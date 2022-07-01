Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.30. 8,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 10,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

