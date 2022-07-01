SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SILVERspac during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000.

Get SILVERspac alerts:

Shares of SLVR stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. SILVERspac has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SILVERspac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SILVERspac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.