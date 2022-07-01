Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $90.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

NYSE SI opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,083,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,963,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.