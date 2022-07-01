Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Update

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 115,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,808. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silver Tiger Metals from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

