Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SXYAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Sika has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $41.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.
Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.
