Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SXYAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. Sika has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Get Sika alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.64.

About Sika (Get Rating)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.