Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $343.85.

Shares of SBNY opened at $179.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

