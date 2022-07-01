SHPING Price Up 53.2% Over Last Week (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $1.17 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:



SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,307,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “



It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

