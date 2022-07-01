Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Decreases By 83.9%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the May 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,017 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

EMD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.83. 278,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.