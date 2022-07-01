Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Decreases By 67.8%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VCISY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $29.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vinci from €105.00 ($111.70) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

