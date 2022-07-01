Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 241.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyard, Chateau St.

