Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 241.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the May 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)
