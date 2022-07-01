Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Expands By 90.4%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sprague Resources stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.67%.

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

