Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Drops By 84.1%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:RMGC opened at $9.83 on Friday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 334,242 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

