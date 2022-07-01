Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Decreases By 75.8%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PBAX stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $12,192,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

