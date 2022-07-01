Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Expands By 73.6%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $13,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 353,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 485,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter.

Perimeter Solutions stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,421. Perimeter Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter.

PRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

