Short Interest in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Drops By 93.2%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the May 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Currently, 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.16. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 485,869 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

