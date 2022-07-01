Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Expands By 198.2%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:PSYTF remained flat at $$11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393. Pason Systems has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.