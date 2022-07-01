Short Interest in Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Rises By 58.8%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ORTIF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.67. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

