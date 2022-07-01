Short Interest in Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Drops By 74.4%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the May 31st total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.8 days.
ORPEF stock remained flat at $$25.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $130.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.
Orpea Company Profile (Get Rating)
