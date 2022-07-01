Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Decreases By 92.3%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Orica stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. Orica has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

