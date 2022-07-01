Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 41.7%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Old Point Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 365 shares of company stock worth $9,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.