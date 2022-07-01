Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Decreases By 73.7%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 359,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 184.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 94,713 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 247.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 70,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,488. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

