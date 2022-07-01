Short Interest in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Drops By 71.9%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE JCE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,962. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

