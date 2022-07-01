Short Interest in Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Expands By 61.2%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 193,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,040.3 days.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nemetschek from €85.00 ($90.43) to €78.50 ($83.51) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEMTF stock remained flat at $$62.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. Nemetschek has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.