Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Decreases By 95.4%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MPZZF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

