Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Decreases By 95.4%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MPZZF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.76.
About MPC Container Ships ASA (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.