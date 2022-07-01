Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Expands By 79.0%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.87 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Marlin Technology by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,384 shares during the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

