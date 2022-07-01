Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Expands By 57.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
LBRDP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,071. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $29.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
