Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Declines By 44.7%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
LMPMF remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.
