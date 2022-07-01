Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Declines By 77.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 330,807 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,070. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

