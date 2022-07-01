Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Expands By 184.1%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the May 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

LATAM Airlines Group stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. 267,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,141. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.72. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transportation services to approximately 129 destinations in 18 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 137 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

