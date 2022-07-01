Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Expands By 72.7%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 12,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 368,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 365,052 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCAA stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,105. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

