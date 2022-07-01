Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 408.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JPXGY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 177,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,426. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
