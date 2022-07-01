Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Grows By 408.3%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 408.3% from the May 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JPXGY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 177,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,426. Japan Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

