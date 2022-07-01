Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Decreases By 43.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IUSV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 10,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,469. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.