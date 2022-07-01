Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Decreases By 43.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 10,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,469. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

