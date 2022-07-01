Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rises By 79.8%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

MHIVF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 7,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Invesque has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

About Invesque (Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

