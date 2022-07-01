Short Interest in Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Rises By 79.8%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
MHIVF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 7,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Invesque has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.93.
About Invesque (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesque (MHIVF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.