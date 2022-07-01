Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Grows By 140.0%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,735,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSL traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $79.87. 3,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $94.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

