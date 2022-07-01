Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Rises By 160.2%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 622,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUSA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.63. 16,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

