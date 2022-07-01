Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Drops By 52.6%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HMN Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in HMN Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

