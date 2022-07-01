Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Decreases By 75.0%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

HLTOY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization ( OTCMKTS:HLTOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $926.02 million during the quarter.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

