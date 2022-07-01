Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 140.7%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

