Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Grows By 140.7%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 140.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HMMR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.55. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Hammer Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
