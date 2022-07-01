Short Interest in Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Declines By 76.3%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GTHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.78.
About Guided Therapeutics (Get Rating)
