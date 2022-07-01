Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Declines By 50.0%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE GFX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFX. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,502,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 827,628 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.