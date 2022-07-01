Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 110.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,483. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

