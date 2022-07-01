Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Increases By 110.3%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,483. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Global Helium Company Profile (Get Rating)
