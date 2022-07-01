Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Grows By 63.7%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.91. The stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.78. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $260.25 and a 12-month high of $500.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.