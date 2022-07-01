Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 93.6%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,983,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 303,438 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,509,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.76 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

