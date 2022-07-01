Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 125.3%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,800 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,059. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $48.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

