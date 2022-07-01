Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Decreases By 69.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.91. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $107.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,644.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

