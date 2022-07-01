Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 75.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 143,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,341. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.